Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABEV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $2.86 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

