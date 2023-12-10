Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

