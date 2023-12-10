Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $8.30.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.