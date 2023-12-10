Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $36,802.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

