Analyzing Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) & First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and First Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares $175.57 million 0.28 $17.33 million ($2.79) -0.92 First Financial $230.02 million 2.08 $71.11 million $5.40 7.54

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares. Blue Ridge Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

38.3% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and First Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Financial has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.57%. Given First Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares -26.86% -23.27% -1.64% First Financial 24.55% 13.30% 1.33%

Summary

First Financial beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management, and other insurance products; and wholesale and third-party residential mortgage origination services to other financial institutions and credit unions. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

