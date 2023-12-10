Analyzing IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IP Group and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IP Group N/A N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management -4.41% 0.18% 0.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IP Group and Sculptor Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IP Group N/A N/A N/A $0.21 3.57 Sculptor Capital Management $397.84 million 2.00 -$16.21 million ($1.49) -8.54

Analyst Ratings

IP Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IP Group and Sculptor Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.20%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than IP Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of IP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats IP Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies. The firm prefers to invest in Europe. It firm prefers to invest between $0.08 million and $2.01 million with revenue up to $71 million. IP Group Plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Hong Kong S.A.R., Hong Kong and Melbourne, Australia.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

