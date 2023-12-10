Analyzing National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) & Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Bankshares and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

National Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.27%. Given National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Bankshares and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $62.51 million 2.72 $25.93 million N/A N/A Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 29.63% 16.71% 1.27% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Bankshares beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards. It also provides personal investment services, which include annuities, college savings plans, mutual funds, and life and long term care insurance products; investment and asset management; trusteeship; estate settlement; custodial; and wealth management services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and merchant and payment processing services, as well as online and mobile banking, eStatements, and mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1838 and is based in Ballston Spa, New York.

