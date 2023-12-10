Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AM. UBS Group decreased their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE AM opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.32. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 123.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

