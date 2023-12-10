Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,730 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT accounts for about 10.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Apartment Income REIT worth $47,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,757,000 after buying an additional 5,292,636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after buying an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,339,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,205,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC opened at $32.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

