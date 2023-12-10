Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,882,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after buying an additional 380,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $13,983,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,651,000 after buying an additional 208,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Appian by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. 289,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.49. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 124.95% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Appian from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $76,097,803.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,361,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,630,655.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $76,097,803.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,361,444 shares in the company, valued at $278,630,655.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $1,506,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,998.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,808,078 shares of company stock valued at $109,558,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

