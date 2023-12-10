ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$31.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.10.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARX

ARC Resources Stock Performance

TSE ARX opened at C$20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.34 and a 52-week high of C$23.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.08. The firm has a market cap of C$12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.46.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.4002169 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.