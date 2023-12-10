Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $584.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

