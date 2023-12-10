Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.51 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17). Approximately 3,198,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,565,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,380.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.93 million, a PE ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.52.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

