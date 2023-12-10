Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 12,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 14,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Arizona Sonoran Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arizona Sonoran Copper

Arizona Sonoran Copper Stock Performance

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

(Get Free Report)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.