Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,343 shares of company stock worth $2,821,465. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 913,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,610. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.78.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

