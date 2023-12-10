Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) were up 12.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 17,231,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 3,932,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Ault Alliance Stock Up 12.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($3.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative return on equity of 157.00% and a negative net margin of 150.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ault Alliance
About Ault Alliance
Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, BNI, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, AGREE, and Ault Disruptive.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ault Alliance
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Ault Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.