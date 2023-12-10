Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.50

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.50 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.60). Avation shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 115,743 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.03) price target on shares of Avation in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £87.54 million, a PE ratio of 882.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other Avation news, insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.58), for a total value of £375,000 ($473,664.27). 20.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

