Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.50

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.50 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.60). Avation shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 115,743 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.03) price target on shares of Avation in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.
In other Avation news, insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.58), for a total value of £375,000 ($473,664.27). 20.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.
