Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

AVID has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities downgraded Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.22.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avid Technology

Avid Technology Stock Performance

AVID opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. Avid Technology has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.37 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 145.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 90,658 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Avid Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 207,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $7,047,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 214.3% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 14.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 266,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,650 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

(Get Free Report)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.