Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Avista from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
Avista Stock Performance
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Avista will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
Avista Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
