AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) & NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Financial Comparison

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AxoGen and NeurAxis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 4 0 3.00 NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

AxoGen currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.42%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than NeurAxis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

83.8% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AxoGen and NeurAxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $138.58 million 2.33 -$28.95 million ($0.56) -13.41 NeurAxis $2.54 million 5.83 N/A N/A N/A

NeurAxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -15.26% -23.44% -11.96% NeurAxis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AxoGen beats NeurAxis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and AxoTouch two-point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals, plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc. operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

