B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.75.

CUBI opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at $161,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,558 shares of company stock worth $7,248,081. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. State Street Corp grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 738,939 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $8,100,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

