Bank of America Downgrades Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.12.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

