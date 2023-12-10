Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

