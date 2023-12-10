Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.
Read Our Latest Report on SGML
Sigma Lithium Trading Up 0.9 %
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sigma Lithium
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.