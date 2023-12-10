Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

NYSE BHC opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303,015 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $56,700,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,234 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $20,553,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.