Benchmark Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $490.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $575.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $496.74.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $367.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.61 and a 200-day moving average of $399.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

