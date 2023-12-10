Benjamin Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Trading Up 6.3%

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 7,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 25,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Benjamin Hill Mining Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

About Benjamin Hill Mining

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Benjamin Hill property located in the Caborca gold belt; and Sonora Gold property located in the mining district of Benjamin Hill in Sonora, Mexico.

