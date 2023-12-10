BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Shares Down 3.1%

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.90 and last traded at C$11.90. 30,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 83,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.28.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.99.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.