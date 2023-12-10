BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Shares Up 0.6%

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.00 and last traded at C$18.97. 53,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 69,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.85.
BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.18.
