BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Shares Up 6.1%

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 402,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 242,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the cryptocurrency industry in Canada. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

