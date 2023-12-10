Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the quarter. Block makes up approximately 6.4% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $311,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Block by 222.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 119.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $69.17 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

