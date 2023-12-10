Bluefin Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,383 shares during the period. Star makes up about 1.0% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 2.69% of Star worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Star during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Star in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Star in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Star in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Star in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Star Price Performance
STHO stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Star Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.
Star Company Profile
Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.
