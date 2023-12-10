Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

