Bluefin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.3% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $935.53.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $944.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $901.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $870.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.67% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

