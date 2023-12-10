Bluefin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,109 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

