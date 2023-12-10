Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 17,612 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,612 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 200.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BDJ opened at $7.63 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $9.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

