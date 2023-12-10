Bluefin Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,523 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,592,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,546,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,863,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,772,000 after buying an additional 443,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after buying an additional 529,394 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,170,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,705,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

