BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.