Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006,768 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.93% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $135,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

