BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

BOX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

