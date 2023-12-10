Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 0.8% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.00.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $695.38. The stock had a trading volume of 279,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,892. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $585.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.64. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $361.62 and a 1 year high of $699.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

