Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

