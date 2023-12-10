Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.0% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $935.53.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $22.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $944.30. 6,966,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,548. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.91 and a 52 week high of $999.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $901.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $870.59. The company has a market capitalization of $389.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.67% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

