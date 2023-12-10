Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target at $54.33

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $183,596.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,977,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,091,365.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 2,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 4,490 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $183,596.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,977,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,091,365.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,027,187 shares of company stock worth $35,773,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAA stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 0.90.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

