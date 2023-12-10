Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Trading Down 1.3%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 36.48 and last traded at 36.76. Approximately 186,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 243,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at 37.26.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is 38.21.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.