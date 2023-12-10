Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23,139 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in Tesla by 107.6% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 90,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.5 %

Tesla stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.84. The company had a trading volume of 103,126,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,943,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.74. The stock has a market cap of $775.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.