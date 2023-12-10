C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,260,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,429,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

