CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Shares Up 3.4%

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2023

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABPGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.10 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.69). 1,072,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,350,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.67).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.39) price objective on shares of CAB Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CABP

CAB Payments Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £139.27 million and a P/E ratio of 391.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.70.

CAB Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.