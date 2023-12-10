Cadence Bank Acquires 1,279 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,799,000 after purchasing an additional 376,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after buying an additional 52,676 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.27. 4,234,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $158.22. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.