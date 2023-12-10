Cadence Bank Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cadence Bank raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $100.87. 2,120,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,987. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

