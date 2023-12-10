Cadence Bank Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cadence Bank grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,689,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,984. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $84.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

