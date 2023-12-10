Cadence Bank Buys 38,262 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.31. 3,877,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

